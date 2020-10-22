Home Entertainment Scott Speedman Joining You Season 3 Cast

Scott Speedman Joining You Season 3 Cast

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

…Scott Speedman will be in it!

Scott Speedman has joined the cast of YOU Season 3!

He’ll play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He’s reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn … all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath

You prob know Scott Speedman as Ben from Felicity. Those were the days!


WB

Yes he’s been in other stuff, but this is obvi his most important role.

As you saw from the above tweet, this face will be playing a man who is “reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn.”

Other than the fact that he’s a CEO, I have no clue what his part or relation to Joe/Love will be, but I’m HERE FOR IT.


Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage

And would be very here for this.

I don’t really care what happens, tbh. Just happy to have a Season 3 and Scott Speedman on my TV.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

©