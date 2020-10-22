Scott Speedman Joining You Season 3 Cast

…Scott Speedman will be in it!
You prob know Scott Speedman as Ben from Felicity. Those were the days!
As you saw from the above tweet, this face will be playing a man who is “reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn.”
Other than the fact that he’s a CEO, I have no clue what his part or relation to Joe/Love will be, but I’m HERE FOR IT.
And would be very here for this.
I don’t really care what happens, tbh. Just happy to have a Season 3 and Scott Speedman on my TV.
