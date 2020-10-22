Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai To Release Next Year On Eid?

It’s become a kind of a ritual in tinsel town for Salman Khan films to release on Eid. His fans look forward to his offerings on Eid and turn them into blockbusters at the box office. This year he’d planned to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on the festive occasion but the pandemic played spoilsport and disrupted all the plans.



Now according to reports in a leading daily, the makers of Radhe have decided to release the film on Eid in 2021. Salman Khan wrapped up the shooting of the film last week. The post production of the film is in process. The makers were earlier planning to release the film on the Republic Day weekend in 2021. However, they were discouraged by the low footfall in theatres ever since they reopened at 50 percent capacity in several states. So the producers felt that the film should release next year on May 12 on Eid. A source told the daily, “Considering Radhe is a big-budget movie, the makers calculated that it will earn in the ballpark of Rs 120 crore, if released in the current circumstances. Taking this into account, the entire team — including its worldwide distributors Yash Raj Films — felt it would be wise to release it on May 12, 2021, thus keeping Salman’s tradition of Eid offerings alive.”

Looks like we will have to wait another seven months to see Salman Khan on the big screen. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Meanwhile Salman Khan might start work on Tiger 3.