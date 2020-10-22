Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas may not play vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas just can’t get right this fall.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and other outlets reported on Thursday that the 27-year-old who earned 2019 Offensive Player of the Year honors was not seen at a Thursday practice amid reports that he tweaked a hamstring preparing to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Thomas’ status for the Carolina contest was unknown as of early Thursday evening.

Thomas caught three of five passes thrown his way in the season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but suffered a high ankle sprain during that game that caused him to miss the next three weeks. He was set to return to action for the “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 12 but was pulled from that game because of an altercation that reportedly included Thomas punching teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

On Wednesday, Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters that Thomas would not be disciplined beyond missing the team’s final game before the bye week.

“We’ll see. I think he’s feeling better. [But] we really don’t get into injuries or projections,” Payton said.

Sunday will be the first time the Saints welcome fans to Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a game held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Up to 3,000 patrons can watch in-person.