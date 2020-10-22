Sada Baby Apologizes For Resurfaced Rape Tweets

Rapper Sada Baby has apologized for recently resurfaced tweets showing him being homophobic, as well as stating that he wanted to “rape” one of his followers.

He addressed the controversy in a video shared to his social media:

“A couple tweets, old tweets and sh*t came out from 2011 when a n*gga was like 17, 18,” he said. “My first initial response to the tweets on my story may give people the idea that I don’t sympathize with females that’ve been raped or raping situations. What y’all gotta know is I’m almost 30 years old and I don’t f*cking tweet, don’t got the password to my Twitter, no none of that.”

He continued, “So, them old views is in the same light as a Justin Bieber when he got caught singing, saying n*gga, all that other sh*t. I’m not switching the muthaf*cking blame to nobody else, but that’s old sh*t that you can’t judge me on. As far as the homophobic tweets, I got goddamn homosexuals that work at my label, that’s personally worked with me. I deal with him twice, two, three times out the month in person, in real life, for a week at a time dealing with my career.”

Watch the video below.