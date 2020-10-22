Home Entertainment Sada Baby Apologizes For Resurfaced Rape Tweets

Sada Baby Apologizes For Resurfaced Rape Tweets

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Sada Baby has apologized for recently resurfaced tweets showing him being homophobic, as well as stating that he wanted to “rape” one of his followers.

He addressed the controversy in a video shared to his social media:

“A couple tweets, old tweets and sh*t came out from 2011 when a n*gga was like 17, 18,” he said. “My first initial response to the tweets on my story may give people the idea that I don’t sympathize with females that’ve been raped or raping situations. What y’all gotta know is I’m almost 30 years old and I don’t f*cking tweet, don’t got the password to my Twitter, no none of that.”

