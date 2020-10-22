Robust Intelligence, which helps developers deploy AI models in a secure manner, comes out of stealth with $14M in seed and Series A funding led by Sequoia (Kenrick Cai/Forbes)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Kenrick Cai / Forbes:

Robust Intelligence, which helps developers deploy AI models in a secure manner, comes out of stealth with $14M in seed and Series A funding led by Sequoia  —  Yaron Singer climbed the tenure track ladder to a full professorship at Harvard in seven years, fueled by his work on adversarial machine learning …

