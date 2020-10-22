Ravens plan to sign Dez Bryant to practice squad?

The Ravens will sign Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his upcoming workout goes well, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. They have been in talks with Bryant for a long, long time, but it sounds like he’ll finally land in Baltimore.

The former Cowboys All-Pro auditioned for the Raves back in August, marking his first tryout since he suffered an Achilles tear in November 2018. The Ravens’ interest in Bryant goes back much further than this past summer. Soon after the Cowboys let Bryant walk in free agency two years ago, the Ravens offered him a three-year, $21M deal. Bryant turned that proposal down and remained in free agency for several months before signing a less lucrative Saints deal and ending up on the team’s IR list. Bryant, 32 in November, has not played since the 2017 season.

Before all of that, Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowler in Dallas with three straight seasons of at least 1,200 yards. Now, Bryant is eager to return to the field and prove that he still has gas in the tank.