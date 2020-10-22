Ravens plan to add Dez Bryant to practice squad

Dez Bryant just took a huge first step in his journey back into the NFL, as the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly adding the former Cowboys receiver to their practice squad as they enter their bye week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Baltimore could certainly use some help at receiver, as they have almost no depth beyond Marquise Brown and Willie Snead. Having a reliable veteran like Bryant could be useful for quarterback Lamar Jackson’s development, as he is in only his third season in the NFL. The former MVP offered a soft endorsement of the Ravens adding Bryant before the season.

“We’ve got a lot of great receivers on the team right now,” Jackson said. “It’s up to the front office. I’ve been seeing Dez Bryant on Instagram and stuff like that, running his routes, competing against cornerbacks. He’s looking pretty good on social media. If the front office likes him, we’ll have to see when he gets here.”

Bryant is attempting to end his extended absence from the NFL, as he has not played in the league since the end of the 2017 season. At age 31, some teams may be concerned that Bryant is already exiting his prime, but it sounds like Baltimore is willing to give him a shot.

During his time with the Cowboys, Bryant was among the elite end zone threats in the league, racking up 41 receiving touchdowns between 2012-14. If he can bring that touchdown touch to the Ravens, it could make their potent offense downright frightening for opposing defenses.