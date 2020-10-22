Home Entertainment Rachel Brosnahan Golden Arm Quibi Show Tweet

Bradley Lamb
It’s the gold arm for me.

Perhaps you’ve heard that Quibi is shutting down.

And while you’re like, oh damn, sorry Quibi, you also might be realizing you literally have no idea what was even on Quibi.

I’m gonna be honest…I don’t even know what is or was playing on quibi. I’ve only even heard the name in passing. That’s problem number one 😂 https://t.co/OkxRkycSm6

Well, this tweet from April that is now going viral again, will show you at least one thing that we will be missing now that Quibi is dead.

Losing my fucking MIND at this Quibi show where actual Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan plays a woman obsessed with her golden arm

Yes, Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, did a Quibi show called The Golden Arm.

It was a three-episode show that was part of a larger series called 50 States Of Fright.

And in it, as you saw from the video, a doctor literally diagnosed this character with “pulmonary gold disease.”

The minute that I’ve now seen of this show makes me regret not soaking up Quibi while we had it.

Justice for The Golden Arm.


I wish I had more time with you!

