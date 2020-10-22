Pregnant? Fabolous’ Step Daughter Taina Williams Sports Apparent Baby Bump

Instagram

Fans are convinced that the social media star is sporting a baby bump in a video that shows her FaceTiming her beau, G Herbo, while hanging out with her friends.

Is Taina Williams currently having a bun in the oven? The stepdaughter of Fabolous sparked the speculation after she sported an apparent baby bump during a recent party alongside her friends that was being documented on social media.

In some footage making its way round online, Taina could be seen FaceTiming her beau G Herbo a.k.a. Lil Herb as her pals were fooling around in the background. It was surely a fun night, though online folks could not help but focus their attention on Taina’s growing belly, jumping to conclusion that it was a baby bump.

One individual said, “She definitely looks pregnant,” as another echoed the sentiment, “She does look pregnant tho.” One other commented, “Like mother, like daughter. Not surprised and frankly wished she hold off longer. Congrats on your new child and being BM #2 Taina!” Someone else said, “I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner.”

Further adding fuel to the rumors, Herbo previously appeared to hint at her pregnancy when she bought him a jeep for his birthday. “MY GIFT GOT ME A GIFT THAT CAME WITH A GIFT. DON’T LET THAT GO OVER YO HEAD! SHE’S THE GIFT.”

Should the pregnancy speculation be true, it means Fabolous and Emily B‘s family is growing even larger. The couple recently welcomed their third child together, a baby girl, with Emily breaking the happy news with a photo of her pink hospital band while adding pink hearts sticker. “10/10,” she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a video of her eldest daughter checking on her little sister’s diaper. The 22-year-old wore a black hoodie and a pink face mask as the proud mom, who possibly held the camera, wrote “sister” over the clip. Days later, Emily revealed the name of her new bundle of joy: Journey Isabella.