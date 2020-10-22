Porsha Williams’ Recent Photo Has Fans Saying She Had ‘Serious Surgery’

Porsha Williams shared a photo on her social media account in which she looks divine. There are some fans who said that she definitely had a lot of work done to her face. See the pic here.

‘Good morning!! Let Go and Let God!! 🙌🏾 Shooting @dishnation, and I was told to drop this for someone!’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You have had some serious surgery, but you look good. Go, girl.’ Lots of others agreed, but Porsha’s diehard fans hopped in the comments to defend her.

A commenter posted this message: ‘Okay y’all, this is our last week to Vote for the “Reality Star of the Year” link is in Porsha’s bio ❤️ Vote from y’all babies phone too Lol let’s close this out with a Bang ❤️❤️ #TeamP Y’all she really really deserves it 🗣Hit the link in her bio it’s easy AF.’

Someone else exclaimed: ‘WOW! I’m so proud of you! This is the Porsha you spoke into existence back in season 5 and 6!! ❤️🙏🏾 You GO Porsha!!’

Another follower said: ‘What foundation do you wear? You never go into specifics about your glam!’

One commenter posted thiS: ‘My Girl….. give them Hell Porsha, it’s all about you. Truly happy for your sucess!👏’my husband is madly in love with you. Porsha, I invented a Multiple Pacifier Holder. It holds 4 pacifiers at a time. It is the Solution to the Missing Pacifier Problem. It is patented, and FDA approved. COVID-19 hurt me in growing this new one of a kind product. I have plenty of inventory. Please help me make its introduction. Thank you, and God bless you.’

More people praised her beauty in the comments.

In other recent news, Porsha Williams is another one of your favorite celebrities who is supporting Nigeria. Check out her heartbreaking post on IG.



