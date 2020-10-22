Porsche Taycan Gains Apple Podcasts and Apple Music Time-Synced Lyrics

In collaboration with Apple, Porsche is adding Apple Podcasts and Apple Music’s time-synced lyrics to its all-electric Taycan.

Last year, Porsche added Apple Music integration to the Taycan, allowing users to access Apple’s music streaming service via the car’s infotainment system without a smartphone connection. Now, Porsche is adding ‌Apple Music‌ time-synced lyrics appear on the passenger-side display.

Apple Podcasts is also coming to the Porsche Taycan, with support for Apple’s entire catalog of podcasts and Top Charts for shows and episodes.

“A great podcast can make any drive more enjoyable,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of ‌Apple Music‌, Beats, and International Content. “With Apple Podcasts, drivers can effortlessly catch up on the latest news, hear incredible stories and enjoy the company of their favorite hosts. And with ‌Apple Music‌, passengers can easily sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced Lyrics.”

As was the case with ‌Apple Music‌, Apple Podcasts integration directly in a vehicle is the first of its kind. Porsche has also teased that more Apple features for the Taycan could be arriving in the future.

“The new ‌Apple Music‌ and Apple Podcast offerings expand the emotional driving experience with the Taycan with a seamlessly integrated digital feature for music lovers. There is more to come,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

Apple Podcasts and ‌Apple Music‌’s time-synced lyrics are available to new Taycan customers now and the features will roll out to all owners in January 2021.