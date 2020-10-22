Policy differences amid COVID-19 talks appear unlikely to get resolved By

© . White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House i



WASHINGTON () – White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said talks were continuing on a possible COVID-19 aid deal but that larger policy differences with Democrats were unlikely to be resolved with the Nov. 3 election less than two weeks away.

“There are still significant policy differences,” Kudlow told reporters at the White House.

“Since they don’t directly affect COVID safety or economic growth, why do we have to do that now? We’re going to have an election…” to address policy issues, he said, adding that if there’s agreement on aid for the unemployed, small businesses, airlines and schools, “let’s just get that done.”