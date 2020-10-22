Photos: Kriti Sanon steps out looking fabulous in ethnic wear

Kriti Sanon has given some impressive performances and has a couple of interesting projects lined up too. But if there is one thing that her fans adore about her apart from her acting chops, it is her sense of fashion. Kriti was snapped out and about in the city today looking fabulous in ethnic wear. The printed suit set looked great on her.





Kriti was clicked entering Jackky Bhagnani’s office and we wonder if there is a project on its way. Well, we’ll have to wait to know about that. Until then, take a look at these awesome pictures of the actress impressing us with her sartorial choices.