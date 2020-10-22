Philippines’ central bank isn’t ready to pull the trigger on a CBDC By Cointelegraph

Philippines’ central bank isn’t ready to pull the trigger on a CBDC
Philippine central bank governor Benjamin Diokno has announced that the institution’s “exploratory” study of central bank digital currency study suggests that much more work is needed to make a digital peso a reality.
During the summer, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas had confirmed it was investigating the feasibility and potential policy implications of issuing its own CBDC, or digital counterpart to the physical peso.
