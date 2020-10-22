PayPal’s crypto integration means Bitcoin could triple its user base By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

PayPal’s crypto integration means Bitcoin could triple its user base

(BTC) price has again punched through the $13,000 mark after yesterday’s PayPal’s announcement sparked a powerful rally which drove the price to a new 2020 high.

Currently sitting near $13,100, Bitcoin price has rallied nearly 10% since the announcement and BTC is now close to overtaking PayPal as the 21st biggest asset by market capitalization.

Total Bitcoin HODLers. Source: Twitter