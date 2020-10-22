Oscar Piastri to test for Renault Formula One team in Bahrain

Emerging Australian star Oscar Piastri will drive a Formula One car for the first time next week, with confirmation that he’ll test for Renault in Bahrain.

Piastri will drive the team’s 2018 car next Friday, as part of a four-day test session that will see three members of the Renault Academy take to the track.

The 19-year-old from Melbourne follows in the footsteps of Daniel Ricciardo, who first got behind the wheel in 2009 to test a Formula One car, before his race debut in 2011, while Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber, also tested for a number of teams before his grand prix debut.

Oscar Piastri had a seat fitting at Renault last week. (Renault)

It comes on the back of his win in the Formula 3 championship this year, a prestigious title that has previously been won by current F1 drivers Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc.

Piastri will graduate to Formula 2 in 2021, just one rung below F1 on the motorsport ladder. He’s yet to confirm which team he’ll drive for, although it appears likely he’ll stay with Prema, the team that took him to the F3 title this year.

“It’s safe to say I am very excited to be driving the RS18 next week in Bahrain,” Piastri said.

Oscar Piastri during his seat fitting at Renault’s Enstone factory. (Renault)

“Obviously, it will be my first test in a Formula 1 car, so it will definitely be a moment to cherish and remember for a very long time.

“It’s not every day that you get the opportunity to drive an F1 car, so I am very grateful to the team for the opportunity. There will be lots to learn on the day, such as getting used to the power, downforce and braking of the car and it will all be a challenge, but I love tackling new ones.

“I drove the Bahrain circuit earlier this year when we did the FIA Formula 3 pre-season test, but I’ve obviously never lapped the circuit in an F1 car, so I can’t wait to get out on track.”

Oscar Piastri with Mark Webber moments after the Melbourne teenager clinched the F3 championship. (Getty)

Renault Sport Academy boss Mia Sharizman indicated that the company views Piastri as the real deal, putting the possibility of the Australian one day driving for the team in F1 very much on the table.

“For Oscar, in this case, what we expect for him is not just a taste of [Formula 1],” he said.

“It is a reward, firstly, for winning the [F3] title but giving him a first day is already a plan for us for the next two years with the ultimate aim of driving in Formula 1 with us as a race driver.

Oscar Piastri on the podium in Spain. (Getty)

“So, this is just the first day of many for him.”

Piastri will drive the 2018 car along with fellow academy drivers Christian Lundgaard and Guanyu Zhou, who are both competing in the F2 championship this year. Of the three, Piastri is the only one who has already qualified for a Formula One superlicence, by virtue of his F3 championship win.

To cut costs, F1 teams are prevented from using their 2020 or 2019 cars in test sessions.

Oscar Piastri in action during the Spanish round of the F3 championship. (Getty)

The Australian has already driven the Renault F1 simulator, and will spend some more time there in the leadup to the Bahrain test. He visited the Enstone factory last week to have a seat fitting for the F1 car.

Piastri has also confirmed he’ll attend the Turkish Grand Prix in November with the Renault team, spending time with Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon to learn what a grand prix weekend involves for the drivers.

“I am looking forward to attending the Turkish Grand Prix. I’ll be sitting in on the team briefings and strategies meetings, which is exciting,” Piastri said.

“I haven’t been to Turkey before, so it’s also another country to tick off my list of having visited.”