Opinion: Corporate welfare is still bad policy, even if it’s green

When the Ontario government reduced the small business tax rate from 3.5 per cent to 3.2 per cent in its 2019 budget, that returned $185 million a year to over 275,000 businesses. Which is why it’s so astonishing that together the Ontario and federal governments are spending more than three times that amount on a single corporation.

In its recent throne speech, even the federal government acknowledged that lowering taxes on businesses creates jobs, which is why it pledged to “cut the corporate tax rate in half for companies (making zero-emissions products) to create jobs.” In the same way, lowering energy costs would give a much-needed boost to all Ontario businesses right now. A 2019 report from the Fraser Institute found that “large-power industrial consumers in Ontario are paying almost 65 per cent more than the cost to the same type of consumers in the rest of Canada.”

Even though the Ontario government promised to end corporate welfare in its 2018 election platform, it is now making up excuses for this latest handout. “Since 2004, Mexico has attracted over $15 billion in greenfield auto investment while Canada has only managed $1 billion,” it wrote in an emailed statement to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation when asked about the deal.

Given the sector’s contribution to the economy, the trend of auto manufacturing jobs leaving Canada is certainly troubling. But corporate welfare clearly isn’t stopping it. From 2008 to 2017, the federal government spent $570 million on handouts to auto manufacturers in Canada through the Automotive Innovation Fund. In the same period, Canada’s automotive trade deficit with Mexico tripled, reaching $12 billion.

Anyone who concludes that the answer to this problem is more corporate welfare is forgetting that taxpayers got stuck paying for $3.7 billion in bad loans our governments gave to General Motors and Chrysler back in 2009.

The current economic situation doesn’t excuse governments’ reversion to failed policies. Canadian politicians must end their addiction to corporate welfare and adopt healthier policies for economic growth, such as lower taxes for all.

Jasmine Moulton is Ontario director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.