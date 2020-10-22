Olympian Missy Franklin Says She “Really Can’t” Swim After Injuries

The two tied the knot in September 2019 and recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“To the man who makes my world go round. You are all my favorite things wrapped into one. You continue to awe me with your hard work, passion, dedication, and love, to our marriage and to everything else in your life,” Missy expressed of her husband on Instagram on Sept. 14. “This year, despite everything going on in the world, has been the best of my life and I truly think that speaks volumes about what life is like loving your best friend.”

She concluded, “No matter what life throws at us, we have each other. I get to lie down beside you every night, and wake up next to you every morning, and that’s all I will ever need. Happy 1st Anniversary my dear. Here’s to 100 more.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the newlyweds have been spending even more time together and Missy doesn’t mind. She gushed, “Honestly, I am absolutely obsessed with my husband.”

“My husband and I just feel so blessed because we’re very positive and optimistic people,” she added, “and you give us any situation and we will do everything within our power to make sure we’re seeing the silver lining and the glass is always half-full.”