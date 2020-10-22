Odell Beckham Jr. Thinks He Can’t Catch COVID-19

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. thinks that he cannot catch COVID-19.

His confidence may come from him repeatedly testing negative for coronavirus. When asked was asked whether he was worried he had COVID-19, he responded by saying he didn’t think the virus could get to him.

“Not in an arrogant way,” Beckham said. “I don’t think COVID can get to me. I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

Odell missed two practices last week after being sent home on Thursday for a non-COVID-19 related illness. He tested negative for COVID-19 twice and was allowed to return to the training facility on Saturday for the Browns-Steelers game.

The NFL star has 23 catches for 319 yards with four total touchdowns — three coming against the Dallas Cowboys — in 2020, his second season with the Cleveland Browns.