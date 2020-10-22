Odell Beckham Jr. Dragged for Saying COVID-19 Needs Consent to Get to Him

Instagram

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver downplays coronavirus concerns after he missed practice last week due to illness, believing, ‘I don’t think COVID can get to me.’

–

Odell Beckham Jr. may have strong stamina as an athlete, but can he dodge COVID-19? Well, he apparently believes that he’s immune to the novel virus despite missing two days of practice last week due to an illness that led to concern that he could have caught coronavirus.

While he eventually tested negative, Beckham was asked if he was worried that he had COVID-19 when he was sick at the time. The NFL star’s answer seemed to downplay the concern as he believes that the virus “can’t get” to him.

“No, not in an arrogant way,” he responded to the question. “I don’t think COVID can get to me. I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

Still, he took a precaution by informing his team about his illness, adding, “I felt like it was the right thing to do to mention I may not have been feeling well, I just wouldn’t want it to spread throughout the building if there was a case I would’ve possibly had it.”

Sure enough people have come at him for what many saw as an overly-positive attitude to COVID-19. “Is there a non-arrogant way to say that…?” one mocked him, citing Beckham’s own statement. Another enthused, “Man really said ‘I’m built different.’ ”

Bringing up Beckham’s alleged sexual fetish which was revealed by his ex last month, a third person remarked, “When you have people s**tting on you. Your immune system might be stronger than most.”

“Odell on that 2020 stuff, he makes it clear Covid doesn’t have his consent, if it gets to him he can sue,” another sarcastically commented, while someone else similarly responded, “Covid legally has to ask for consent to enter your body, it’s science.”

Another person, meanwhile, had an ill wish in response to Beckham’s statement. “Now I’m actually rooting he gets it. No one should be that stupid and arrogant about a f**king pandemic that killed millions, but yet here we have @obj. What a special guy!” Not having it, a fan defended the wide receiver, “He literally said no not in an arrogant way and that he respects it. Why would you root for another human to get this deadly virus? Get your soul right.”

Another agreed with Beckham’s positive mindset in the midst of the pandemic, writing, “Not a fan of Odell, HOWEVER I get what he’s saying. It’s a mindset of positive thinking. He’s not saying he’s immune or he doesn’t believe in the virus.” Another echoed the sentiment, “This is actually taught to folks with serious illness such as cancer. Your thought process affects your immune system greatly.”

Beckham was sent home from the Browns facility last Thursday, October 15 after he self reported his symptoms. He had to remain at home until he had two negative tests 24 hours apart. He rejoined the team on Saturday morning after he was declared symptom-free and feeling well enough to play.