Odell Beckham COVID-19 comments, Cleveland Browns

NFL star Odell Beckham jr once celebrated a touchdown by proposing to a piece of training equipment.

Weeks before the peculiar display, the enigmatic wide-receiver, whose current five-year deal is worth over $133 million, had slammed his helmet on the same kicking net during one of his famous temper tantrums on the sidelines while playing for the New York Giants in 2016.

Karma struck moments later when the net, used by kickers to practice their stroke, snapped back and smacked him in the face.

To make up for it, OBJ got down on one knee and asked the net to marry him in front of cameras and teammates. That’s Beckham’s answer to a TD celebration.

With that in mind, it’s much easier to comprehend the outspoken star’s response to a reporter’s question about fears the former first round pick had about contracting COVID-19.

The Browns star had a health scare going into Week 6 of the NFL and missed two days of practice due to an illness. With several NFL players and staff from various teams coming down with the virus, there was some concern that Beckham could be dealing with COVID-19.

Beckham self reported his symptoms and agreed to stay away from the team’s facility but tested negative multiple times and eventually played in the Brown’s 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Odell Beckham Jr during his time with the Giants. (AAP)

Speaking to reporters in the days after the match, the wide-out was asked whether he has genuine fears about catching the virus.

He responded in typical fashion.

“Not in an arrogant way, I just don’t think COVID can get to me,” Beckham jr said.

“I don’t think it’s going to get into this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.

“So I wasn’t really worried about the test, it was just more in my mind for me and my maturity level I felt like it was the right thing to do to mention I may not have been feeling well.

Odell Beckham Jr (middle) with Browns teammates Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield. (NFL)

“I just wouldn’t want it to spread throughout the whole building, if there was a case that I would have possibly had it. I was just trying to be an adult and be precautious about the situation and try and handle it the right way.”

In his defence, Beckham did have a wry smile on his face when answering the question and surely knew what kind of reaction he was going to get.

But taking into account the kicking net incident and the several other instances of bizarre behaviour during his colourful seven-year career, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think he actually believes he is COVID-proof.

Beckham has made a name for himself in the NFL after several highlight reel moments on and off the field.

Beckham jr’s famous catch against the Cowboys in 2014.

The Louisiana product’s safe hands have become legendary in the US, with his famous three finger catch against the Dallas Cowboys in his debut year in 2014, earning him instant superstar status.

However, his production in recent years has been called into question along with his behaviour.

His penchant for smashing walls, throwing helmets and screaming on the sidelines had been tolerated due to his undeniable athleticism until the Giants, the team that drafted him in the first round, decided to send him packing in a trade to perennial strugglers Cleveland, not long after signing him to a record contract.