NRL: Storm’s Josh Addo-Carr – Brad Fittler tips speedster to make fullback switch

Josh Addo-Carr’s quest to become an NRL fullback is set to become a reality from next season as the Bulldogs lead a pack of Sydney clubs in pursuit of the representative star.

The aggressive nature of the Bulldogs approach suggests the Canterbury club is sold on the idea of the Storm flyer becoming a genuine No.1, and NSW coach Brad Fittler agrees, despite several leading voices in the game urging Addo-Carr to stay on the wing earlier in the season.

The elusive star is seeking a move back to Sydney for family reasons. The Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers are also in the mix for his signature.

However, the move is more than sentimental as the speedster looks to capitalise on a massive pay bump that could see him earn close to $1 million a season with a switch to the attacking spine. Of the top ten highest paid players in the NRL, seven of them play in the halves while only two fullbacks made the list alongside lone forward Jason Taumalolo. Eight fullbacks feature in the game’s 20 top earners. Not one player in the top 50 highest earners in the NRL plays on the wing.

Wingers are severely undervalued on the player market yet the evolution of the game has seen more responsibility heaped on their shoulders with virtually no reward. Many of the code’s most entertaining players played on the wing, with their flair and speed adding a unique level of excitement to the game while commanding only a small chunk of a team’s salary cap.

Josh Addo-Carr (Getty)

On top of their prime motive – which is to score and finish attacking movements – the modern winger is expected to do as much work as a prop but also exhibit flawless timing and execution within an instant. Their hit ups early in sets are crucial while teammates get back behind the ball. Bombs are constantly peppered their way and their defensive misreads often come under the microscope because every team at one point or another attacks the edge. if they’re not putting the ball over the line their purpose is constantly called into question, along with their ability to throw a pass.

When Addo-Carr started at the Storm he was reportedly earning around $140,000. The Storm increased the value of the deal along the way but in the wider scheme of things its a fraction to what he can earn with a No.1 on his back.

His thirst for work and athleticism make him a perfect candidate to make the transition according to Fittler, who coached “The Fox” at Origin level.

“Watching Josh lately I don’t doubt he can play fullback at all,” Fittler said on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“He’s fit. He’s not a player who will go full speed and then rest he’s got effort on effort.

“I think he could do it easy.”

Andrew Johns believes Addo-Carr’s impact in the fullback role will be more damaging under the new rules incorporated by the game this year.

He said he couldn’t understand why the Bulldogs were recruiting more outside backs when they desperately needed a competent half or hooker.

Signing Addo-Carr has become the club’s top priority along with Sydney Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan and Penrith’s Matt Burton.

It’s understood the Storm want winger Reimis Smith as a possible replacement for the State of Origin winger, considering his exit depends on Melbourne getting a player in return.

Phil Gould and Allana Ferguson discuss if Josh Addo-Carr could play fullback

Canterbury will be able to go after Burton after November 1 when they can officially offer him a contract for next season.

Penrith will then need to give the move the green-light in order for the five-eighth to leave his Panthers’ deal a year early.