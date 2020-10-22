NRL grand final news | Andrew Johns fumes over contract bid for Melbourne Storm star

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns is fuming over contract lobbying for Storm star Jahrome Hughes in grand final week.

With John Bateman’s 2019 GF week cash grab fresh in mind, after he signed with powerful agent Isaac Moses, Hughes’ manager Chris Orr publicly launched a contract bid on Tuesday. Hughes is off-contract at the end of 2021, meaning he can field offers from November 1 regarding a deal for 2022 and beyond.

“There will be no shortage of interest. He is happy at the Storm but you never know what will happen,” Orr told Wide World of Sports’ The Mole.

Johns, who branded the Bateman incident “rotten”, couldn’t believe that a similar incident had occurred this year and said it could affect Hughes.

“Far out – do you reckon he’s got enough on his plate, to worry about that and reading about that leading up to the game, and journos asking him, ‘Hey, you’re off-contract…?'” Johns said on Freddy and The Eighth.

“Oh my god – leave him alone. Let him play the biggest game of his life so far.”

Jahrome Hughes smiles after diving in for a Melbourne Storm try this season. (Getty)

Hughes, 26, has been a revelation as Melbourne’s halfback, having only taken on the role full-time this season. Previously a fullback, he has become yet another Craig Bellamy success story in the No.7 jersey and is now set to play the Storm vs Panthers decider on Sunday at ANZ Stadium.

The New Zealand Test representative may indeed field offers from rival clubs but Johns said that there was strong incentive to remain with the Storm.

“Please, Jahrome, stay in Melbourne,” Johns said.

“Cameron Smith will more than likely retire, so a lot more responsibility on him then. But they are so well-drilled, he just has to do his job and knows what his job is, the players around know what his job is.

“I think clubs would be really interested for him to go to their club, but it would be a struggling club. So, stay down there. Stay in a strong system.

“I was a strong critic at the start of the year that he wasn’t a natural halfback, I was calling for them to play a natural halfback. But under Craig Bellamy, he has developed into a world-class halfback.

“As the year has gone on, he’s got better and better and his responsibility has increased. I’ve been really impressed with him and he’s proved me wrong.”

Melbourne Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes poses for a grand final week portrait. (Getty)

NSW coach Brad Fittler said that Hughes would be an asset to any club after his breakout season.

“I’m a huge fan, he just knows his job so well,” Fittler said on Freddy and The Eighth.

“It’d be interesting if he did go to another club. I’m sure he’d make a big impact because what he is, he’s tough. When you play fullback, you’ve got to be tough because you’re bringing the ball back to a full defence line and he’s played fullback and five-eighth, and he’s settled in at halfback.

“I think he’s been wonderful this year, wonderful.”

Johns said that Hughes could have a significant influence over the grand final outcome, especially with his kicks to the Storm wingers.

“I think his kicking game has been incredible, especially his attacking kicking game,” Johns said.

“He kicks for [Suliasi] Vunivalu and the thing is, they make it a contest every time; Vunivalu climbs, or he knocks it back. That’s a huge advantage this week, they’ll be aiming at [Penrith winger Josh] Mansour.”

