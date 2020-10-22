Northrop Grumman Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . Northrop Grumman Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – Northrop Grumman (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Northrop Grumman announced earnings per share of $5.89 on revenue of $9.08B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $5.62 on revenue of $8.87B.

Northrop Grumman shares are down 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 19.90% from its 52 week high of $385.00 set on January 30. They are under-performing the which is up 6.34% from the start of the year.

Northrop Grumman follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Northrop Grumman’s report follows an earnings matched by Taiwan Semiconductor on October 14, who reported EPS of $0.92 on revenue of $12.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.92 on revenue of $12.4B.

Danaher had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $5.88B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $5.51B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar