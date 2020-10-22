Home Technology Nintendo eShop sale offers discounts on games like Blair Witch, The Outer...

Nintendo eShop sale offers discounts on games like Blair Witch, The Outer Worlds

Isaac Novak
This week’s Nintendo Switch digital game sale offers discounts on THQ Nordic, Ubisoft and Mega Man titles.

Here are some of the games on sale in Canadian pricing.

  • #killallzombies: now $15.11, was $25.19
  • Blair Witch: now $18.89, was $37.79
  • Bleed 2: now $3.54, was $18.06
  • Darksiders Genesis: now $26.79, was $39.99
  • Just Dance 2020: now $24.99, was $49.99
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2: now $12.49, was $24.99
  • Mega Man 11: now $19.99, was $39.99
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection: now $14.99, was $29.99
  • Observer: now $10.49, was $34.99
  • Rayman Legends Definitive Edition: now $14.99, was $59.99
  • The Outer Worlds: now $63.99, was $79.99

You can check out all these deals on the eShop here.

