Nigeria Protests, Coronavirus, Pope Francis: Your Thursday Briefing

Survivors recalled sitting peacefully, then suddenly fleeing in panic. Some said military and police units had surrounded demonstrators in the affluent suburb of Lekki, preventing them from leaving.

“These shootings clearly amount to extrajudicial executions,” said Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International’s director for Nigeria. “There must be an immediate investigation and suspected perpetrators must be held accountable through fair trials.”

Analysis: Protests that started with anger over police brutality have now broadened, fueled by longstanding grievances over corruption and lack of accountability. Here’s what you need to know.

Opinion: “The Nigerian state has turned on its people,” the author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes. “It is a colossal and unforgivable crime.”