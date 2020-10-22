Nicole Kidman Regrets Not Being ‘More Careful With the Sun’ After Skin Cancer

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Nicole Kidman has opened up about the regrets she had in life. The actress playing Celeste Wright on “Big Little Lies“, who was once diagnosed with skin cancer, revealed in a new interview that she regretted not being “more careful with the sun.”

Speaking up about the matter, the 53-year-old told The Sunday Morning Herald, “I’ve had skin cancer. Do I wish I’d been more careful with the sun? Yes, to all those things.” She added, “But am I grateful to be around? Oh, yeah. And am I willing to share my knowledge, what I’ve learnt along the way? Absolutely.”

Aside from skin cancer, the Academy Award-winning actress went to confess that she was also sorry for damaging her natural curly hair. “Do I wish that I hadn’t screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure,” she plainly stated.

Nicole, who was most often seen with her hair straightened or in a blowout, has recently showed off her natural hair. Two weeks before her interview was published, the wife of country singer Keith Urban made use of Instagram to share several pictures of herself embracing her golden blonde locks.

The early October post has received many positive comments from Nicole’s online devotees. One exclaimed, “I’m loving that your curls are back!!!” Another raved, “So love your natural hair.” A third gushed, “I totally thought you were sharing throwback photos! Your hair is so amazing!”

Elsewhere in her interview with The Sunday Morning Herald, Nicole also talked about her fear. “I’ve been given death as a very sudden thing. I’ve not nursed someone through a slow death, I’ve just had people taken,” the mother of four confessed.

“Stanley, my friend Robert McCann [in 2005], my father [in 2014] and my brother-in-law [Angus Hawley, in 2015] … we’ve just had people that one minute are here, and then gone,” she continued. “I’ve now had it happen repeatedly, I almost get scared saying it because I get terrified it’s going to happen again. I still have a lot of fear of that.”