NHL postpones 2021 Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend

The NHL confirmed on Thursday the postponements of the 2021 Winter Classic and next year’s All-Star Weekend because of uncertainties related to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues were supposed to face off in the Winter Classic held at Target Field, home of MLB club the Minnesota Twins, on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers were scheduled to host the season’s All-Star festivities from Jan 29-30.

In the prepared statement, NHL Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer said:

“Fan participation, both in arenas and stadiums as well as in the ancillary venues and events that we stage around the Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend, is integral to the success of our signature events. Because of the uncertainty as to when we will be able to welcome our fans back to our games, we felt that the prudent decision at this time was to postpone these celebrations until 2022 when our fans should be able to enjoy and celebrate these tentpole events in-person, as they were always intended. We are also considering several new and creative events that will allow our fans to engage with our games and teams during this upcoming season.”

The league added:

“Today’s announcement does not impact the joint declaration by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Oct. 6 that we are targeting on or around January 1 as the start date for the upcoming NHL season.”

While Jan. 1 remains a tentative start date, Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley recently said he thinks the league won’t begin a shortened season until February, with the hope that such a delay could allow fans in at least some markets to attend games.

The American Hockey League could push its planned start date back from Dec. 4 because of issues related to the pandemic.