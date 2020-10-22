NFL Week 7: Picks and preview

Week 7 of the NFL season marks the debut of Le’Veon Bell in Kansas City, and brings the league one week closer to Antonio Brown’s reinstatement, an event that already has potential suitors lining up. The Cardinals, fresh off a drubbing of the Cowboys, get a chance to show that they’re for real in the NFC West when they take on unbeaten Seattle, while the Patriots try to even their record at 3-3 and build momentum after an uneven start that has them looking up at the majority of the AFC. Tom Brady gets a Monday night showdown with Jon Gruden, while the Steelers and Titans meet in a battle of unbeatens, with the victor gaining the inside track to the AFC’s number one seed. All members of the NFC East are also playing games this week, too, but wouldn’t it just be best if we tried to avoid that fact altogether?

(BYE: Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota, Baltimore)

Point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 6-8 Season: 46-44-1