NFL, NFLPA reviewing Raiders’ COVID-19 issues

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reviewing recent COVID-19 issues impacting the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

Las Vegas has placed rookie cornerback Damon Arnette and offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and the team sent all five starting offensive linemen home on Wednesday because they had contact with Brown before his positive test. Safety ﻿Johnathan Abram﻿ is also in isolation.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (h/t Kevin Patra) reported Brown failed to consistently wear his tracking device before returning the positive test result. Pelissero added that the review found videos of offensive linemen failing to properly wear face coverings during gatherings.

Earlier this month, multiple members of the Raiders, including tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Derek Carr, received fines for attending a charity event where they and other individuals associated with the team reportedly didn’t wear masks or practice social distancing. Last month, Las Vegas’ Jon Gruden was among NFL coaches fined for not wearing coverings over noses and mouths on sidelines during games.

The Raiders are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday evening.

Following the coronavirus outbreak within the Tennessee Titans that will result in that club facing only a fine and no severe punishment, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell threatened to strip draft picks and force forfeits for future violations of the health and safety protocols agreed upon by the league and NFLPA before the season.

“Simply put, compliance is mandatory,” Goodell wrote in a memo sent to clubs.