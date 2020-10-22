NFL flexes Buccaneers-Raiders, Seahawks-Cardinals games

Those of you who do, in fact, wait all day for Sunday night will get an NFL game to finish your weekend if the league has any say in the matter.

The NFL announced on Thursday afternoon that it has shifted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Las Vegas Raiders game from prime time to Sunday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals contest was flexed to the evening slot as a replacement.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on ‘Sunday Night Football,'” the league explained in its official press release.

“We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game-day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

The decision fills a potential “SNF” broadcast opening while both the NFL and NFL Players Association look into COVID-19 issues currently affecting the Raiders. Las Vegas placed rookie cornerback Damon Arnette and offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, all five Vegas starting offensive linemen were sent home on Wednesday and remain quarantined because of having contact with Brown, and safety Johnathan Abram is in isolation.

While the Raiders are coming off a bye week, the Buccaneers are scheduled to complete 12 straight games before being idle for Week 13. Las Vegas plays at the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 1, and the Bucs hit the road to face the New York Giants for a “Monday Night Football” showdown on Nov. 2.