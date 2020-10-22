NBA YoungBoy Says He Wants A Baby w/ Reginae!!

NBA YoungBoy may have a couple of women on the go, but the rapper has his eyes set on Reginae Carter, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne.

YoungBoy put his heart on the line in his song, “Story of O.J.”

“But they won’t understand how I’m 20 cockin’ over 10 million, huh/I seen labels the new age slavery, so I partnered up I’m a CEO now/I own a percentage of United Masters tell ’em hate me (F*ck it)/The sh*t ain’t Fugazi, I’m tryna convince Fee to tell Reginae/How big the sh*t gon’ be if we have a baby, but I’m serious though,” he raps.

YoungBoy is dating Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, but has been spotted out with other females during their relationship.

Reginae has yet to respond to YoungBoy’s lyrics — but we don’t think she’ll be taking him up on his offer any time soo. The reality television star said she is uninterested in dating another rapper after her relationship with YFN Lucci.