NBA YoungBoy Mentions The Name Of Reginae Carter In A Song, And YFN Lucci Has Something To Say About This

NBA YoungBoy dropped some new music, and it seems that he’s mentioning Reginae Carter in a song. The Shade Room let the world know this, and YFN Lucci dropped in the comments to leave an opinion about it.

A follower said: ‘lucci, you want the same thing from her shut up,’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Lucci, you don’t want any smoke with yb!!!’

Someone else said: ‘Lucci she not your girl no more, leave her alone,’ and a commenter said: ‘Man go get some teeth before you talk bout Youngboy 🤦🏾‍♀️’

A commenter posted this: ‘Lucci, your music isn’t Good enough to compete yet,’ and another follower said: ‘Now Lucci, no one tells you anything about your cucumber party.’

Someone else said: ‘Ehhh. Just waiting for Young Boy to be yelling at his phone again.’

Anyway, more people continued and told Lucci to leave Nae’s name out of his mouth since they are not together anymore.

Not too long ago, her fans freaked out at the thought that he got back together after some footage appeared online.

There are some posts that popped up on Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci‘s social media account that have fans believing that the two are back together, or at least they spend an evening together.

Both of them shared the name of the same chef on the very same evening as The Shade Room noted.

Back then, one other follower posted this: ‘She would be the friend that I stop giving advice to😩’ and someone else wrote: ‘When you talk bad about him online, but y’all eating well together & lay in the same bed. 😂’

Anyway, judging by Lucci’s recent comment, these two are probably not an item these days.

Reginae is living her best life these days together with her family and friends, and she couldn’t care less about the haters.



