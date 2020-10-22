‘NBA 2K21’ ratings: LeBron James tops list of best NBA players in 2020 release

With the 2019-20 season finally complete, 2K Sports is revealing fresh player ratings for the latest edition of “NBA 2K.”

Here’s a shocker: LeBron James holds the top rating in “NBA 2K21” at 98 overall. The Lakers star has now been rated at 98 overall or higher eight times in his career. Not bad for a guy who is about to turn 36 in December.

MORE: Giannis and his brothers are coming to “Madden NFL 21”

LeBron is the No. 1 player on @NBA2K at 98 overall 👑 2004 – 78

2005 – 88

2006 – 97

2007 – 98

2008 – 97

2009 – 98

2010 – 96

2011 – 97

2012 – 98

2013 – 98

2014 – 99

2015 – 98

2016 – 94

2017 – 96

2018 – 97

2019 – 98

2020 – 97

2021 – 98 pic.twitter.com/yx2RDhN0Ub — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2020

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is right behind James at 97, and only five other players are rated at 95 or above (Anthony Davis, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard).

Sporting News will keep you updated with the latest player ratings for “NBA 2K21.” Check out the top overall numbers right here.

‘NBA 2K21’ player ratings

Player Overall rating LeBron James 98 Giannis Antetokounmpo 97 Anthony Davis 96 James Harden 96 Stephen Curry 95 Kevin Durant 95 Damian Lillard 95 Luka Doncic 94 Jimmy Butler 93 Kyrie Irving 90 Jayson Tatum 90 Klay Thompson 89 Devin Booker 88 Paul George 88 Donovan Mitchell 88 Trae Young 88 Rudy Gobert 87 Jamal Murray 87 Jaylen Brown 86 Kemba Walker 86 Zion Williamson 86 Danny Green 76 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 76 Alex Caruso 75

‘NBA 2K21’ release date

“NBA 2K21” was released Sept. 4 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The current-gen version is now available for purchase as a physical copy or through online stores.

As for “NBA 2K21” on next-gen consoles, the game will launch on Xbox Series X on Nov. 10 and PlayStation 5 on Nov. 12.

‘NBA 2K21’ price

Similar to last year’s release of “NBA 2K,” prices vary depending on how much is offered in each tier.

Standard edition cost (current-gen): $59.99

Mamba Forever edition (current-gen): $99.99

Standard edition (next-gen): $69.99

Mamba Forever edition (next-gen): $99.99

‘NBA 2K21’ next-gen gameplay reveal