‘NBA 2K21’ ratings: LeBron James tops list of best NBA players in 2020 release

With the 2019-20 season finally complete, 2K Sports is revealing fresh player ratings for the latest edition of “NBA 2K.”

Here’s a shocker: LeBron James holds the top rating in “NBA 2K21” at 98 overall. The Lakers star has now been rated at 98 overall or higher eight times in his career. Not bad for a guy who is about to turn 36 in December.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is right behind James at 97, and only five other players are rated at 95 or above (Anthony Davis, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard).

Sporting News will keep you updated with the latest player ratings for “NBA 2K21.” Check out the top overall numbers right here.

‘NBA 2K21’ player ratings

PlayerOverall rating
LeBron James98
Giannis Antetokounmpo97
Anthony Davis96
James Harden96
Stephen Curry95
Kevin Durant95
Damian Lillard95
Luka Doncic94
Jimmy Butler93
Kyrie Irving90
Jayson Tatum90
Klay Thompson89
Devin Booker88
Paul George88
Donovan Mitchell88
Trae Young88
Rudy Gobert87
Jamal Murray87
Jaylen Brown86
Kemba Walker86
Zion Williamson86
Danny Green76
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope76
Alex Caruso75

‘NBA 2K21’ release date

“NBA 2K21” was released Sept. 4 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The current-gen version is now available for purchase as a physical copy or through online stores.

As for “NBA 2K21” on next-gen consoles, the game will launch on Xbox Series X on Nov. 10 and PlayStation 5 on Nov. 12.

‘NBA 2K21’ price

Similar to last year’s release of “NBA 2K,” prices vary depending on how much is offered in each tier. 

  • Standard edition cost (current-gen): $59.99
  • Mamba Forever edition (current-gen): $99.99
  • Standard edition (next-gen): $69.99
  • Mamba Forever edition (next-gen): $99.99

‘NBA 2K21’ next-gen gameplay reveal

