Namath: ‘It’d be hard’ for Jets to pass on Lawrence

There’s no telling what the New York Jets may do if they snag the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is projected to be selected at No. 1, but the Jets already have a young signal-caller in Sam Darnold.

There has been plenty of speculation that the Jets will trade Darnold if they are given the opportunity to land Lawrence, and Hall of Famer Joe Namath believes that would be the right call.

“It’d be hard to pass on Lawrence, I’ll tell you,” Namath said Wednesday in an interview on the Jake Asman Show on SportsMap Radio. “He’s just a marvelous player and has been the last few years. “Everything about him — his passing ability, his movement, his habit of winning — he’s a monster. So whoever is going to have a chance to get him will probably take him.”

The Jets are the NFL’s only winless team, entering Week 7 with an 0-6 record under Adam Gase, who appears to on thin ice with the organization.

Dealing Darnold wouldn’t necessarily be a bad idea for the Jets, but his stock may not be at its highest. He’s been hideous in four games this season, completing 59.4% of his passes for 792 yards and two touchdowns against four interceptions. Through 30 career games, Darnold is 11-19 with 39 touchdowns against 32 interceptions — not ideal for a team looking to turn things around — though he’s been saddled with one of the worst rosters in the league since he was drafted third overall.

While New York has more problems than one, Lawrence could help the team turn things around. However, many have speculated whether or not Lawrence would just return to Clemson for another season if the Jets end up with the first overall pick to avoid entering a disastrous situation.