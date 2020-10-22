Moody’s Retires Green Bond Assessment Product in Light of Market-Leading Second-Party Opinion Service Available from its Affiliate Vigeo Eiris

Article content continued

VE has supported over 260 SPO operations, including award-winning missions, and recently launched an enhanced service featuring an updated impact assessment and a more intuitive format. VE’s enhanced SPO helps issuers communicate effectively on a bond’s sustainability credentials as they seek to secure financing from a diversified and extended investor base.

VE’s enhanced SPO provides:

A market-leading comprehensive and systematic overview of the sustainability credentials of a bond and the ESG performance of the issuer.

For Green Bond Finance operations, the VE SPO provides information on the alignment of the bond with the key requirements of the European Union’s Green Bond Standard.

Information on the alignment of the bond with the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) principles.

