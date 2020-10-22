Moderna completes enrollment in large COVID-19 vaccine study By

Matilda Coleman
Moderna Therapeutics seen during COVID-19 in Massachusetts

() – Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Thursday it had completed the enrollment of 30,000 participants in a late-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine, with over a third of the participants from communities of color.

Over 25,650 participants have so far received their second shot of the vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, the company said. (https://

Moderna said its study includes more than 11,000 participants from minority communities, including 6,000 Hispanic or Latin-American participants and more than 3,000 Black or African-American participants.

The company said it would evaluate the study’s risks and benefits before submitting an emergency-use application for the vaccine to the U.S. health regulator.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires at least two months of safety data after a full vaccination regime to review applications for emergency use authorization of an experimental vaccine.

