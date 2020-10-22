‘Miracle Workers’ Renewed for Season 3 at TBS

TBS’ Miracle Workers oughta watch out for that dysentery, because they’re headed to the Oregon Trail.

The cabler’s comedy anthology has been renewed for Season 3, TVLine has learned, with leading men Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe both returning for the new episodes.

Set in the year 1844, Miracle Workers‘ third season will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (played by Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Geraldine Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

Karan Soni, who appeared in the first two seasons of Miracle Workers, will also be back for Season 3.

“Miracle Workers is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th century history.”

The show's pickup has been added to our Cable Renewal Scorecard.