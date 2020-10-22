McDonald’s Canada to launch interactive AR experience for Halloween

From October 29th to the 31st, McDonald’s Canada is launching ‘Bring Halloween Home,’ an interactive Halloween web-based augmented reality (AR) experience.
The experience is available through the company’s McDelivery website on mobile.
When you first log onto the website, you’ll “knock”/tap on the door, and you’ll enter the experience.
Parents will get an exclusive offer via the AR experience to enjoy.
Additionally, users will be able to take an interactive photo and save it to their smartphones.