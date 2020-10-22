Mayfield: ‘4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6’

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a humbling 38-7 setback to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, and Baker Mayfield relayed this week that the blowout loss has left the entire team in a collective funk.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Mayfield put in perspective just how much heightened expectations have left the Browns a bit surly despite a respectable record.

“The feeling throughout the building after that loss — 4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6 before,” Mayfield said during a Zoom call with reporters, per WKYC. “But that’s because we have such high expectations for ourselves. So we’re eager to get back to work and fix the problems that we know are within our own control.”

Mayfield struggled against the Steelers last Sunday, going 10-of-18 passing for 119 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions (one a pick-six) while getting sacked four times before being pulled. However, Mayfield was battling through a chest injury that limited him in practice ahead of the heavily hyped divisional showdown.

Even the fact that Mayfield was not 100% healthy did not prevent naysayers from sounding off this week, though. Some of the most vicious comments made the case that the Browns will never become a true contender with him at quarterback.

To no surprise, Mayfield fought back at such a narrative.

“I don’t give a damn what they say,” Mayfield said. “It’s within this building. We know we can be better. I know I can be better and that’s how it’s going to be handled. The outside noise doesn’t matter. They get paid to talk and we get paid to do our work so that’s the way it’s going to be handled.”

Critics have long dogged Mayfield, and his struggles during his sophomore campaign in 2019 didn’t help. Still, the Browns are positioned to remain in the hunt for a postseason appearance in 2020 for the first time in 18 years, the NFL’s longest playoff drought.

Sitting at 4-2, however, leaves the Browns trailing both the Steelers (5-0) and Baltimore Ravens (5-1) in the AFC North, one of the NFL’s more competitive divisions this season.

Mayfield and the Browns will attempt to get the season trending back in the right direction with Sunday’s showdown against another division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, who currently occupy the AFC North cellar with a 1-4-1 record.