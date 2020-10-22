Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Undeniable Mini-Me in Rare Photo

It’s Matthew McConaughey‘s mini-me!

Fans got a rare look at the McConaughey family on Thursday, Oct. 22, when the actor’s wife Camila Alves McConaughey posted an adorable new photo of their 12-year-old son, Levi. And he looks just like his A-list father!

The resemblance is uncanny as both have the same light brown curls. While Levi donned black-framed glasses, dad Matthew’s pairs often have light brown or translucent frames.

Camila and Levi were wrapping up their mother-son baking sesh after making sugar-free chocolate chip cookies in a skillet using a recipe from their friend, chef Rocco DiSpirito.

The 38-year-old model wrote on Instagram, “The look on our faces says it all,” calling the dessert “the BEST.”

Camila explained that the sweet treat and family photo marked a special occasion at the McConaughey household: the release of Matthew’s memoir Greenlights on Tuesday, Oct. 20. “It’s been a week full of celebration,” she wrote. “We had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10!”