Matthew McConaughey On Turning Down Rom-Coms

Even though McConaughey said he liked “being able to give people a nitty-minute breezy romantic getaway from the stress of their lives where they didn’t have to think about anything, just watch the boy chase the girl, fall down, then get up and finally get her. I had taken the baton from Hugh Grant, and I ran with it,” his heart wasn’t in it.



Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

He “enjoyed making romantic comedies, and their paychecks rented the houses on the beach I ran shirtless on.”