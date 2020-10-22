Matthew McConaughey: I Was Molested By A Man When I Was A Teen!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Actor Matthew McConaughey revealed that he was sexually assaulted by a man when he was just a teenager, has learned.

Matthew made the stunning admission in his explosive new memoir ‘Greenlights’. Published on Tuesday, the actor, 50, wrote about the horrific incident in which he was ‘knocked unconscious’ by his male assailant when he was 18 and ‘assaulted’. 

The Dallas Buyer’s Club star adds that he was ‘in the back of a van’ when the attack happened.

