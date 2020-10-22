Matthew McConaughey Blackmailed Into Losing Virginity and Molested by Man

WENN

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor opens up in his memoir about being forced to have sex when he was 15 and sexually assaulted by a man when he was unconscious.

Matthew McConaughey dropped a bombshell about his dark past. In a new excerpt of his upcoming tell-all book titled “Greenlights“, the 50-year-old actor revealed that his first sexual experience when he was a teen was not voluntary.

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15,” the Oscar-winning star opened up. The father of three went on, “I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor had another nonconsensual experience three years later. Accordng to the “True Detective” star, he was “molested by a man when [he] was eighteen while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”

McConaughey didn’t give any details about his blackmailer and molester, but he made it clear about not letting the traumatic encounters stand in the way of his happiness. “I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy,” so he said.

The actor additionally talked about his parents’ volatile marriage in his memoir. “They were, at times, violent,” he shared. “As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm.”

His father James Donald “Jim” McConaughey even told him and his brothers once, “Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.” The actor said, “And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”

“I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it,” he recalled. “He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom.”