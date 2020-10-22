Marquette pauses basketball activities due to COVID-19

Marquette University announced on Wednesday evening that the men’s and women’s basketball programs have paused all team activities for at least 14 days due to each returning one positive COVID-19 test.

While the school didn’t disclose if any players tested positive, the official statement added that all who fall into “NCAA-defined Tier 1 team personnel” will quarantine for the 14-day period.

“Our student-athletes and staff members have been doing a tremendous job in relation to following university and NCAA COVID-19 protocols and that effort has been reflected in our department’s low positivity rate,” vice president and director of athletics Bill Scholl said. “The actions we are taking surrounding the basketball programs are a proactive measure aimed at stopping the potential for increased infection, with the health and safety of everyone involved our highest priority.”

Men’s coach Steve Wojciechowski added:

“We have talked as a team on multiple occasions about keeping our focus on what we are able to control when it comes to the impact COVID-19 has had on our lives. While there are so many uncertainties with the virus, one action we are able to control is our response to the test results and our efforts as a program to keep everyone associated as healthy and safe as possible.”

Meanwhile, women’s coach Megan Duffy said:

“We appreciate our entire community’s efforts to help keep Marquette Athletics and our student-athletes healthy. Despite the setback, we are extremely excited to start the season and look forward to being back on the court soon.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Toledo Rockets men’s basketball program confirmed that it had also paused in-person activities for at least two weeks after six players tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk previously announced he tested positive for the virus over the weekend.