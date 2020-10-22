Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Todd Fisher And More Commemorate Carrie Fisher On What Would’ve Been Her 64th Birthday!

On what would have been Carrie Fisher’s 64th birthday, fans, friends as well as family members took to social media to remember her and pay their tributes. As you may know, the famous Star Wars actress passed away in 2016 after suffering a heart attack.

At the time, spokesman Simon Halls shared via E! News in a statement that: ‘It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.’

Normally, this would be a day filled with joy and celebration but since Carrie Fisher’s death, it’s been a rather somber day instead.

Still, many fellow celebrities, fans and family members, including the Star Wars legend’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd took this opportunity to still celebrate her memory.

Billie shared a picture of her mother on Instagram and in the caption, she used a number of heart and sparkle emojis to express her love.

Furthermore, former Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill took to Twitter to post a throwback snap from the 1977 movie Star Wars: A New Hope in which he and Fisher played Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

Alongside the nostalgic picture, he wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Carrie Frances Fisher. The world will never stop missing you…..’

The official Twitter account for the Star Wars movies also posted a message to commemorate the beloved actress: ‘We’re remembering our courageous princess, the iconic Carrie Fisher on her birthday.’

Finally, director Todd Fisher, who is also Carrie’s brother, shared his thoughts with E! News.

‘This day for me is hard. I spent my entire life celebrating Carrie’s birthday in fun and unique ways, with her and my mother—finding her gifts, only I knew she would love. In reverse she found gifts for me only she would know I would love—it was our secret gift code,’ Todd stated.



