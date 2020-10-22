Marcus Stroman reheats beef with Yankees: Pitching outside of Gerrit Cole not ‘in his league’

Marcus Stroman is grilling up some more beef with the Yankees.

The current free-agent starter took to the tweet machine on Wednesday to put the Yankees’ pitching situation on blast, saying that no pitcher on the Yankees’ roster — not named Gerrit Cole (or Luis Severino) — match his skills on the mound.

Besides Cole, there’s no current Yankee pitcher who will be anywhere in my league over the next 5-7 years. Their pitching always folds in the end. That lineup and payroll should be winning World Series’ left and right…yet they’re in a drought. Lol 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 21, 2020

“Besides Cole, there’s no current Yankee pitcher who will be anywhere in my league over the next 5-7 years,” Stroman wrote. “Their pitching always folds in the end. That lineup and payroll should be winning World Series’ left and right…yet they’re in a drought. Lol *shrugging emoji.*”

Stroman would also clarify that Luis Severino met his criteria of being “in his league,” saying that, when healthy, the Yankees’ 1A can be a stud.

Stroman isn’t necessarily in the wrong. As one of the top starters on the market this offseason, the 29-year-old could be in for a pretty hefty payday. While he hadn’t pitching in 2020 after suffering a calf injury and subsequently opting out, 2019 saw him pitch to a 3.22 ERA between the Blue Jays and the Mets.

As it stands, the Bombers have some work to do this offseason after bombing out in the ALDS vs. the Rays: with Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton both free agents, New York could very well likely turn to the free agent market to solidify the rotation. They have a few intriguing young arms, including Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt to fill out those roles as well.

Stroman and the Yankees have connected in the past, both in trade rumors and beef speak. Stroman told TMZ Sports he’d like to be a Yankee “one day” in 2019, while Yankees GM Brian Cashman made it clear he didn’t feel Stroman was a fit with the Yankees in 2019.

“We were interested in Stroman but we didn’t think he would be a difference-maker,” Cashman said following the 2019 trade deadline. “We felt he would be in our bullpen in the postseason.”

Stroman wouldn’t let the Yankees live it down, with some serious sub-tweet game working deep into late innings in September 2019:

Stroman’s Mets tenure was limited to just 11 starts, and the long-time Blue Jay is very familiar with the AL East and would seamlessly slot into the Yankees’ rotation in 2020.

Well, if he and the Yanks can grill up this beef and eat it.