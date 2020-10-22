‘Lost’ Alum Elizabeth Mitchell Joins ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2

Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell has found her latest gig, and it will take her to the Outer Banks.
The Netflix drama, which released its first season in April, follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka the “Pogues”) at the titular beach vacation destination in North Carolina. The freshman run involved a hurricane, a missing father, “forbidden romances,” a high-stakes treasure hunt, and an escalating conflict between the Pogues.
According to our sister site , Mitchell is set to recur during Season 2, which is currently in production, as Limbrey, a long-time Charleston native “with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways.”
In addition to her run as Lost‘s Juliette, Mitchell’s TV credits include the V reboot, Revolution, The Expanse, Dead of Summer (for which I was a consultant, good times), Once Upon a Time, ER and of course the TV-movie Gia — all of which she talks about in the pretty adorable TVLine video below: