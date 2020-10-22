LisaRaye McCoy Revisits Stacey Dash Fight That Helped Sink ‘Single Ladies’

LisaRaye McCoy is still talking about her fight with Stacey Dash while working on Single Ladies. While the show lasted four seasons, Dash left after just one and was replaced by Denise Vasi.

According to McCoy, at the beginning they were fine, but one day, Dash spoke to her in a way that she did not appreciate and things went south from there.

While on the Hustling with Vivica A. Fox podcast, McCoy stated: “At first she was real cool. I’m just going to put that out there, she was dating somebody. She was happy.”

She continued: “It’s like 2:00 in the morning and we’re still at it. And she gets an attitude and she doesn’t say her line to me. So even the director was like, ‘Stacey, look at [LisaRaye’s character, Keisha] when you deliver that line and then leave.’ So, by the fourth or fifth take, I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-liner, like, girl, what’s the problem?’ And that’s what I say.”

LisaRaye went on to say: “And she looks and rolls her eyes, but you know I don’t think nothing … but honey child, when I tell you when the director had to come out and speak to her, I had walked over to Stacey and said, ‘Just say the line,’ she put her finger in my face and said, ‘You can’t tell me anything.’” Lisa added that “you could hear a pin drop on set.”

That is when the 53-year-old TV personality went “Southside Chicago” on Dash. Single Ladies ended in 2015, but commenters still had a lot to say about the revelation.

One of them pointed out: “Does she have any new stories we heard this several times girl move on damn.” A second person stated: “I was just thinking about this show last week. I hated that it ended. It was so so good. Smh.”

This critic replied: “New details? About a fight nobody cares about ten plus years later….chile bye.” Another supporter show blamed LisaRaye for the whole mess and explained: “I think Lisa is the problem. She always have needs with people.”

It is safe to say that people are ready to move on and do not think those stories bring anything new to the table, especially right now.

Advertisement

Moreover, Dash, for all of her flaws, made Single Ladies better.



Post Views:

0