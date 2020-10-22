Lisa Marie Presley Writes Touching Tribute On Late Son Benjamin Keough’s 28th Birthday

If not for his untimely passing, Benjamin Keough would have just turned 28 years old! That being said, his mother, Lisa Marie Presley, took to social media to pay tribute to him on his birthday.

As you might know, Benjamin committed suicide back in July.

Now, the mourning Lisa Marie Presley took to her platform to share a picture of her late son blowing the candles on a cake during a throwback birthday celebration and alongside it, she wrote a heartbreaking message.

‘My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground that you walked on, on this earth and in Heaven now. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of this pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every single moment of every day. I’ll never be the same,’ Presley wrote in the caption.

This was her first post since Benjamin’s death roughly three months ago.

She went on to also ask her beloved son to ‘wait for me my love, and hold my hand as I stay to continue to protect and to raise your little sisters and be there for [older sister] Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were just too good for this world.’

Speaking of his older sister, Riley Keough, she also marked her brother’s birthday with a post of her own.

That being said, Riley shared a number of sweet throwback pictures of her and Benjamin together (and one of only him as a really young child) and in the caption, she wrote: ‘Happy Birthday beautiful angel.’

After his passing, one rep shared via ET that Lisa Marie was ‘completely heartbroken, beyond devastated and inconsolable but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and oldest daughter, Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.’



